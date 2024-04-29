Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, Ali Fazal In New Delhi To Shoot For ‘Thug Life’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Mani Ratnam, along with stars Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal, have arrived in the national capital to commence shooting for the next schedule of their upcoming film 'Thug Life'.

A source close to IANS shared that the filmmaker and the actors arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

The source added: "They will be shooting for a month in Delhi... For the entire month of May, they will be shooting. It will be an all-outdoor shoot. They will be shooting in some prominent locations in New Delhi.”

'Thug Life', a Tamil film, is an action drama co-written by Ratnam and Kamal.

The film features Kamal in a triple role, alongside Trisha, Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

This project marks the reunion of Ratnam and Kamal after their 1987 cult film 'Nayakan'.