Rohini Just A Mask, Real Fight Is With Lalu Prasad In Saran: Ex-Union Minister Rudy

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, April 29 (IANS) Former Union Mininster and BJP candidate for Bihar's Saran Lok Sabha seat, Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Sunday said that his real fight is with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Rohini Acharya is just a "mask".

"Lalu Prasad Yadav cannot contest the election... Hence, he is using Rohini Acharya as a mask," Rudy said.

"Rohini Acharya sometimes calls me a fool and makes indecent remarks about our (BJP) state president Samrat Choudhary. The people of Saran sent me to the Parliament for the two consecutive terms, were they fools? Is Rohini trying to say this?” the sitting MP said.

Rudy is contesting against Acharya, the daughter of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, from the Saran Lok Sabha constituency, where polling is scheduled to be held in the fifth phase on May 20.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy is visiting door-to-door for his election campaign while ailing RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, along with his wife and former CM Rabri Devi, recently campaigned for his daughter in Saran.