Situation On Front Lines Has Escalated Cinc Syrskyi

The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine has escalated, as heavy fighting continued across all front lines this week.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation at the front has escalated. Trying to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line, the enemy concentrated major efforts in several sectors, creating a significant advantage in forces and means. They attack actively along the entire front line. In some sectors, they achieved tactical gains. There is a dynamic change in the situation, with some positions passing from hand to hand several times a day, which creates an ambiguous understanding of the situation," the post reads.

This week, heavy fighting continued along the entire front line. The situation was changing dynamically - the enemy had tactical success in some sectors, and in some other areas, it was possible to improve the tactical position of Ukrainian troops.

In the Luhansk region, the enemy is trying to make most of its air superiority and the number of missiles and artillery rounds. The enemy set the main task of reaching the administrative border of the Luhansk region, Syrskyi said.

The main areas where the enemy's efforts are concentrated on the Kupiansk axis are the villages of Stelmakhivka and Berestove. The enemy achieved partial gains there, but was stopped by the actions of Ukrainian units. The Russian army also continued its offensive on the village of Terny in the Lyman sector, trying to push the Ukrainian army beyond the Chornyi Zherebets River, but achieved no success.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy is advancing in the area of Bilohorivka and Rozdolivka, trying to break through and block Siversk to create conditions for continuing the offensive on Sloviansk. The enemy had no success, and his progress in this area was stopped.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar remain the hottest spots. The enemy is also trying to bring Klishchiivka under its control and reach the line along the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal.

The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors, where fierce fighting continues.

The enemy has engaged up to four brigades in these sectors and is trying to develop an offensive west of Avdiivka and Marinka, making his way to Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, preserving the lives and health of Ukrainian defenders, moved to new defense lines west of the villages of Berdychi, Semenivka, and Novomykhailivka. In general, the enemy achieved certain tactical successes in these areas, but could not gain operational advantages. Ukrainian troops inflict maximum losses on the enemy, both in terms of manpower and military equipment. To strengthen the defense in these sectors and replace units that have suffered losses, Ukraine is deploying the brigades that have restored their combat capability.

The situation is still tense in the south, in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. On the Novopavlivka axis, the enemy is trying to advance near Staromaiorske, on the Orikhiv axis – near Robotyne and Verbove, and on the Kherson axis - they still hope to drive out Ukrainian troops from Krynky. They achieved no success in any direction. Before that, in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian units managed to advance in the area of Veletenske and establish control over the island of Nestryha.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also managed to improve their tactical position near Synkivka (Kupiansk axis) and Serebrianske Forestry (Lyman axis).

In northern Ukraine, the enemy continued shelling border settlements in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions and conducted sabotage and reconnaissance operations. There were no signs of enemy forces directly preparing for offensive actions in northern Ukraine.

"At the same time, we are monitoring an increase in the number and regrouping of enemy troops in the Kharkiv sector. In the most threatening directions, our troops have been reinforced by artillery and tank units," the commander-in-chief said.

Syrskyi added that the rotation of Ukrainian military units is ongoing to allow military personnel to rest and restore the combat capability of military units.

Military personnel are also undergoing training in training centers, with the main emphasis placed on quality and skills in handling weapons.

Work on the fortification of defense lines and positions continues.

Work is underway with Ukraine's partners to obtain weapons and military equipment as soon as possible, Syrskyi concluded.