President: Path To Just Peace May Begin In June

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The world majority must force Russia to peace and can do so. The path to a just peace may begin in June.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

Video: OP

I wish you health, dear Ukrainians!

We are not losing a single day for Ukraine: I have just spoken with the leader of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries. I thanked him and all the congressmen for their support of our country and personal leadership in promoting a new package of assistance to Ukraine. We are working with our partners at all levels to achieve the level of promptness in assistance that is needed not only to maintain our positions, but also to disrupt Russia's war plans. We are still waiting for the supplies promised to Ukraine - we expect exactly the volume and weight of supplies that can change the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine's interests. And it is important that every agreement we have reached is implemented - everything that will yield practical results on the battlefield and support the morale of everyone on the front line. In a conversation with Mr. Jeffries, I emphasized that we need Patriot systems as soon as possible.

Also, our teams - Ukraine and the United States - are currently working on a bilateral security agreement. We are already working on a specific text. Our goal is to make this agreement the strongest of all. We are discussing the specific foundations of our security and our cooperation. We are also working on fixing specific levels of support for this year and for the next 10 years. This includes armed support, financial support, political support, and joint arms production. The agreement should be truly exemplary and reflect the strength of American leadership. I am grateful to both our team and the team of the American side for the progress in preparing the agreement.

Next week will also see a lot of international communication, both public and non-public. Let's remember what this year should bring us politically. This includes the result with the European Union. Ukraine has fulfilled all the necessary conditions for the actual start of accession negotiations, and now the EU side must fulfill its obligations.

We continue to prepare for the first, inaugural Peace Summit in June, and our team, along with the teams of our key partners, is working to make the Summit truly global. We can say for sure that all continents will be represented - different parts of the world, different views on global development. But all of them are united by the same recognition that the UN Charter and basic international conventions are binding documents for every country in the world, including a country like Russia, where madness reigns. The world majority must force Russia to peace and can do so. It is in June that the path to a just peace can begin.

We are also preparing for the NATO summit to be held this summer. We need a strong political signal - the Alliance should not be afraid of its own strength and hide from its own foundations. Every country that shares common values and is ready to actually defend them deserves an invitation to join the Alliance.

And our unwavering gratitude goes to the soldiers, to the entire Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, to each and every one of them at the front, at combat posts, on combat missions. Kharkiv region, Donetsk, all the southern directions. I am grateful to every soldier and commander who is doing everything to destroy the occupiers - it is needed as much as possible.

The soldiers of the 57th and 58th separate motorized infantry brigades, as well as the soldiers of the 35th separate marine brigade, deserve special thanks. I would also like to mention our border guards - those who are fighting on the front line along with everyone else, and those who are protecting our border communities and destroying Russian subversive groups. Special thanks to all the soldiers of the special unit DOZOR of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Also, to the soldiers of the "Revenge" brigade, and thank you for the special results of Staff Sergeant Oleksandr Meteyko, Senior Sergeants Serhiy Nesterenko and Svyatoslav Ihnatyuk. The Steel Frontier Brigade - Staff Sergeant Ivan Koval, Sergeant Vitaliy Mykytenko, and Senior Soldier Yevhen Kolesnik. Well done! Chernihiv and Volyn Border Guard Detachments - Senior Soldiers Mykhailo Danyliuk and Mykhailo Myndyuk, Sergeants Yuriy Romashyn and Mykhailo Sereda, and Senior Sergeant Roman Novyk. Sumy Border Guard Detachment - soldier Andriy Krut and staff sergeant Yuriy Popkov were particularly distinguished. I also thank all the soldiers of our Kharkiv detachment, especially senior soldiers Denys Shevchenko and Volodymyr Shevtsov, and Major Andriy Kuchynskyi. I am proud of you all, soldiers!

I thank each and every one of you who is with Ukraine, who is in Ukraine and for whom Ukraine is the only home on this earth.

Glory to Ukraine!