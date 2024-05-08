Poland's Government Bodies Targeted In Russian Cyberattack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In recent days, Polish state institutions have been subjected to cyberattacks by the APT28 hacker group, which is linked to Russia's defense intelligence.

This was reported by the Scientific and Academic Computer Network (NASK), Ukrinform wrote with reference to Radio Poland.

It is noted that the APT28 group is affiliated with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU).

The attack was carried out by distributing malicious software.

Polish F-16s intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea twice in recent days

As reported, the North Atlantic Council said that Russia and the GRU are involved in cyber attacks run by the APT28 team against Germany and the Czech Republic, as well as in subversive actions against critical infrastructure and institutions on the territory of other NATO Allies.

Earlier, Poland expressed solidarity with Germany and the Czech Republic in connection with Russia's malicious campaign in cyberspace, directed against their political parties and democratic institutions.