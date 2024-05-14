Car Driver Runs Over Toll Plaza Staff On Delhi-Meerut Expressway CCTV Video Goes Viral | Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A female staff member at the Kashi toll plaza in the Paratpur region along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway suffered severe injuries when struck and run over by a car's driver, who promptly fled the scene footage of the incident depicts the driver conversing with the woman before suddenly accelerating, leading to her falling onto the car's bonnet and subsequently sliding off as the vehicle sped away woman staff member was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Read: On This Day: Key events in history on May 14, From India banning LTTE in 1992 to Mark Zuckerberg's birthday“A car coming from Delhi misbehaved with our staff. Upon asking for the toll, the car drove over the staff member, injuring her severely. This is a serious incident and the administration should take proper action so that such incidents do not happen again,” Anil Sharma, the manager of Kashi Toll Plaza told ANI.A complaint has been filed and police are investigating, including reviewing the CCTV footage from the toll booth to identify the culprit Read: Top Events of the Day: PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Thakur to file nominations; SC to hear conversion case, and moreEarlier, on April 24, at least three people were killed and two were left critically injured when their speeding car hit a lorry from behind near the Musunuru toll plaza in Kavali, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.(With inputs from ANI)
