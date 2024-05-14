Letter To Editor | Bowlers At IPL

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates(PTI)

The sympathy for bowlers in the IPL has never been as strong as in this season, where batters have pulverized the ball and have broken records with ease. However,

if there is one bowler who still commands respect amidst the batting carnage, it is MI and India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken 18 wickets so far with an exceptional economy rate of 6.21, the best by any bowler in IPL 2024.

Even if you keep aside the number of wickets Bumrah has taken so far across formats and talk about the diversity of his skill sets alone, hardly any fast bowler in present day international cricket comes close to him. No matter the format or the game situation, Bumrah will be at you with his skill, mind, and everything that helps him get a wicket.

The whippy action and his bent back also help him to hit the deck consistently, and his seam position extracts every ounce of lateral movement off the pitch. With the old ball, the extra moment that Bumrah gets becomes deadly, especially when reversing. And that's what obliterated England batter Ollie Pope's middle and leg stumps in the Vizag Test in February this year. Bumrah is a bona fide great and the most complete modern day fast bowler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranganathan Sivakumar