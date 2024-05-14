Ganga Saptami 2024 On May 14: Wishes, Significance, Rituals To Muhurat Here's All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ganga Saptami, also known as Ganga Jayanti, is a Hindu festival celebrated to mark the descent of the holy river Ganges to Earth. The day falls on the seventh day (Saptami) of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaisakha Saptami 2024 date

Ganga Saptami 2024 is observed today i.e. on May 14 Saptami 2024 puja timings:According to Drik Panchang, the duration of Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhurat is 2 Hours and 43 minutes today i.e. from 10:56 am - 1:39 pm. The Saptami tithi began on May 14 at 2.50 am and will end at 4.19 am on May 15 Saptami 2024 Significance:As per Drik Panchang, Jahnu Rishi released Ganga from his ear on the Saptami of Vaishakha Shukla Paksha. Due to this, the day is also known as Jahnu Saptami. Ganga is also known as Jahnavi, the daughter of Rishi Jahnu. On this auspicious day, people worship Goddess Ganga. Taking a bath in the Ganges on this day is considered highly auspicious. Special puja ceremonies are also organised in Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Triveni Sangam Saptami 2024 wishes:Wishing you and your family a blessed Ganga Saptami! May the divine waters of Maa Ganga purify your soul and bring happiness and prosperity into your life the holy waters of Ganga cleanse your mind, body, and soul. Happy Ganga Saptami !On this auspicious day of Ganga Saptami, may the blessings of Maa Ganga fill your life with joy, peace, and prosperity the purity of the holy river Ganga inspire you to lead a life of righteousness and goodness. Happy Ganga Saptami to you and your family!As we celebrate the divine descent of Maa Ganga, may her blessings flow into your life, bringing you happiness, success, and prosperity. Happy Ganga Saptami!



