Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Rain Spells Over City Between May 14 To 19. Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, in its weather prediction for Bengaluru, stated that the city is expected to see \"spells of rains or thundershowers\" and \"possibility of rain or thunderstorm\" this week its seven-day forecast from May 14 to May 19, the weather department noted that the minimum temperature in the city would likely be around 23 degrees Celsius and predicts a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.\"Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers,\" the IMD forecast states for the week from May 14 to May 17. Further, for May 18-19, the department expects a \"partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm\".In southern India, the IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala until May 17 and for Karnataka till May 16 About Monsoon?The weather department noted that around May 19, the southwest monsoon will most likely advance towards Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some parts of the Bay of Bengal weather bulletin states,“A cyclonic Circulation lies over South Interior Karnataka, and a trough runs from this to northwest Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area in lower tropospheric levels.\"It said atmospheric systems will influence the weather conditions over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra until May 18 and expects \"light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds\".Besides this, Gujarat, Bihar and Jharkhand are set to witness light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds today, the regions of West Bengal, Sikkim Andaman and Nicobar Islands are set to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds until May 20 and Odisha on May 14 this, the department heatwave in Rajasthan over the next three days: in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana on May 16 and 17, and in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on May 17. Additionally, hot and humid weather conditions will be over Gujarat for four days.

MENAFN14052024007365015876ID1108209107