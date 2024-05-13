Crown Prince Reviews Aqaba Container Terminal Logistical Operations, Visits Orange Digital Village

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Monday visited the Aqaba Container Terminal to review the logistical operations at the port.

The Crown Prince was briefed during the visit by Chairman of A.P. Moller-Maersk Group Robert Maersk Uggla on the significance of the partnership between the group, the world's second-largest container shipping company, and the government in managing, operating and promoting the port, a Royal Court statement said.



Uggla highlighted that the port, in line with its current strategy, aims to reduce carbon emissions by 70 per cent, as it has introduced environmentally friendly equipment and advanced tools into the loading and offloading of containers to streamline shipping operations.

Since the public-private partnership in this project started in 2006, investment in the port has exceeded $300 million, providing over 900 job opportunities, the statement said.



The port aims to achieve the highest levels of efficiency through the use of the latest technological systems and adherence to the highest international standards.

These efforts contribute to ensuring flexible supply chains and reducing vessel waiting time upon arrival despite global supply chain disruptions, in addition to maintaining the highest operational safety standards.

Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority Chief Commissioner Nayef Fayez, Aqaba Development Corporation CEO Hussein Safadi, and the Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain accompanied the Crown Prince on the visit.

Also on Monday, Crown Prince Hussein visited Orange Digital Village in Aqaba.

The Crown Prince toured the village's facilities and was briefed on the Coding Academy, which provides free training in coding languages and personal skills, and the Fabrication Lab, which provides training on the latest equipment, tools and software used to manufacture prototypes for entrepreneurial projects, another Royal Court statement said.



Orange Jordan CEO Philippe Mansour reviewed the sustainable impact of Orange's economic and social digital programmes, which aim to spread digital skills, empower the youth, and prepare them for the job market across more than 50 locations. These programmes have contributed to providing job opportunities for nearly 21,000 young people throughout Jordan.

The Coding Academy has provided free training in coding languages and personal skills to 80 students, 50 per cent of whom are female, with a 60 per cent employment rate, while others are working on entrepreneurial projects and are self-employed, according to the statement.



A total of 173 students participated in the Fabrication Lab, of whom 58 per cent are female, with 9 per cent of graduates employed within five months.

The village also offers various programmes in Aqaba, including business incubators and an accelerator, as well as a digital centre for women and youth at the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development.

Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Minister Ahmad Hanandeh, Fayez, and Baqain accompanied Crown Prince Hussein on the visit.



