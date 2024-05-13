Google I/O 2024: Is Pixel Fold 2 Launching On May 14? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Google's annual developer conference, I/O, begins tomorrow, May 14, and all eyes are on the announcements. The tech behemoth is anticipated to reveal its yearly project plans, which include versions of software upgrades for devices including as Android, Wear OS, and Android TV OS. There is also speculation about whether Google will unveil its next-generation Pixel Fold phone, which is expected to be the Pixel Fold 2.

Google joined the foldable smartphone market last year with the Pixel Fold. However, it is doubtful that Google would introduce its new Fold this year.

Google is apparently preparing a rebranding as Pixel 9 Pro Fold, so we may see the Fold 2 or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold when the Pixel series launches in the autumn.

This would make the foldable part of the normal Pixel lineup. However, Google I/O 2024 may not be the platform for a complete Pixel Fold 2 debut, but there is a chance we may see a preview of it. While specifics are limited, speculations indicate a slimmer design and potential enhancements to the user experience.

Google's next foldable phone, the Pixel Fold 2 is expected to bring significant improvements over its predecessor.

The Pixel Fold 2 is rumoured to forego the distinctive notebook-style hinge in favour of a design similar to the OnePlus Fold. This equates to a larger 6.4-inch outside display and a larger 7.9-inch inner foldable panel with less bezels, according to Android Authority. The characteristic camera bar may alternatively be removed entirely, and replaced with a new square bump on the rear.

The Pixel Fold 2 is rumoured to be noticeably lighter, making it more comfortable to hold. The foldable display itself might also see improvements, with a potentially minimised crease and a new anti-glare finish for better viewing experiences.

The exact pricing of the Pixel Fold 2 is unknown, but rumours indicate it will likely stay around the $1,800 mark in the US, matching its predecessor and competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

