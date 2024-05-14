'Unacceptable': India Condemns Dire Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas War

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India has again expressed strong opposition against the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj reiterated its support for Palestinian bid for full UN membership condemned civilian deaths in the Gaza conflict and called for respecting international law. She also urged increased humanitarian aid to Gaza staff member with the UN killed in Gaza\"India's position on the conflict has been clearly articulated on more than one occasion by our leadership: One, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children. The resulting humanitarian crisis is simply unacceptable. We have strongly condemned the deaths of civilians in the conflict. International law and international humanitarian law must be respected by everyone under all circumstances,\" she added prompt: Why did the Iran-Israel conflict barely shake oil prices?Reiterating India's stand on the two-state solution of the matter, she also urged the conflicting parties to engage as soon as possible for direct peace negotiations.\"India is committed to supporting a Two-State solution where the Palestinian people can live freely in an independent country within secure borders, with due regard to the security needs of Israel. To arrive at a lasting solution, we urge all parties to foster conditions conducive to resuming direct peace negotiations at an early date,\" she said, India reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian bid for full membership at the United Nations war: 'There would be ceasefire tomorrow if...', Biden's message for Hamas\"In keeping with our longstanding position, we support the membership of Palestine at the UN and therefore, we have voted in favour of this Resolution. We hope that Palestine's application will be reconsidered by the Security Council in due course and that Palestine's endeavour to become a member of the UN will get endorsed,\" she said infographic published by the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on May 8 indicated that 4,959 women and 7,797 children have been killed in Gaza since October 7.



