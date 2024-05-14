Mumbai Rainstorm: Who Is Bhavesh Bhide Owner Of 'Illegal' Hoarding Collapsed In Ghatkopar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A massive tragedy happened in Mumbai after a billboard collapsed in an unexpected dust storm in Mumbai on Monday, resulting in the death of 14 people to a report by the Times of India, the \"illegal\" hoarding belonged to Bhavesh Bhide is the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd- the advertising agency responsible for erecting the hoarding in Ghatkopar.A case has been registered against Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of M/s Ego Media Private Limited and others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Pant Nagar police station Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to Ego Media Pvt Ltd, demanding the removal of eight other hoardings in the region within 10 days. The municipal body has also threatened to cancel licenses for any hoardings in the 24 civic wards of India mentioned that former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya previously filed a complaint about the illegal hoardings and the bMC has sent a notice to the advertising firm Minister Eknath Shinde visited the incident spot late Monday evening and ordered a structural audit of all hoardings in the city. \"The hoardings, if found illegal and dangerous, would be removed immediately,\" he said. \"It is a very unfortunate incident. The government will probe it, and the people responsible will face action. I have also asked the BMC commissioner to conduct a structural audit of all the hoardings in the city. Those found illegal and dangerous will be removed,\" Shinde told reporters. He announced an aid of ₹5 lakh to the kin of each person killed in the hoarding collapse thunderstormAt least 14 people have died and dozens were injured after a huge billboard fell on them during a thunderstorm in Mumbai billboard collapsed on some houses and a petrol station following gusty winds and rain late on Monday were trapped following the incident with rescue operations continuing till early on Tuesday's municipal corporation said at least 74 people were taken to hospital with injuries following the accident and 31 have been discharged.

