               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PALM10: Japan's Extended Hand To The Pacific Islands


5/14/2024 1:12:32 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) At the April US-Japan summit, President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed on the necessity of continued engagement with more Indo-Pacific countries, specifically mentioning the Pacific Island countries. Thus, ongoing dialogue between Japan and PICs could not be more timely as Japan prepares to host the triennial PALM10 summit this July 16-18.

Representatives from all 14 Pacific Island nations will attend, alongside Australia and New Caledonia. This year's summit will also be the first in-person dialogue since PALM9 took place online in 2021 due to Covid-19.

Known formally as the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM), the triennial forum is a first-of-its-kind channel for Japan and each PIC to exchange candid views on high-priority issues. Since its beginning in 1997, PALM has become Japan's leading forum for strengthening economic and diplomatic ties with the Pacific Islands.

There is ample opportunity for Japan to engage its PALM counterparts and play a part in integrating the PICs in setting the mutually aligned goals of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Japan's diplomatic relationship with the PICs started in the late 20th century. The Japanese had occupied the Pacific Islands during World War II and raw materials trading had continued.

Their relations have expanded to be inclusive of non-traditional security concerns including climate change-related projects and Japan's foreign aid, formally termed Official Development Assistance (ODA). Amid China's rising influence, then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration began exercising closer coordination with the Pacific Islands region under the 2016 Free and Open Indo-Pacific framework.

More recently, Japan was a founding member of the Partners of the Blue Pacific initiative in 2022, also including Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The islands may be small, but their surrounding ocean is vast-constituting nearly one-fifth of the earth's surface. From a strategic standpoint, it contains routes for maritime channels and important sea lines of communication (SLOC), the center of maritime enforcement activities.

From trade to bilateral/multilateral diplomacy

Geographically, the Pacific Islands are dispersed and isolated.

Trade diplomacy remains the focal point of Japan's bilateral relations with the PICs. Concerning natural resources, tree log exports from Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and New Zealand alone
account
for approximately 20% of Japan's total import volume of tree logs.

MENAFN14052024000159011032ID1108209070


Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search