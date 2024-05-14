PALM10: Japan's Extended Hand To The Pacific Islands

The Pacific is also a critical supply chain route for the flow of food and natural resource exports and imports between both countries. Around 40% of the bonito and tuna

consumed

in Japan are caught in the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of Pacific Island nations.

Within the Pacific Island region's EEZs lie crucial sea lines of communication. Of particular significance to the area is the use of emerging technologies, including access to satellites that provide clearer and more accurate images, as well as artificial intelligence and big data platforms dedicated to vessel tracking, prediction, and anomaly detection.

Most notably, one of the world's three data fusion centers facilitating the monitoring of maritime operations for the US and its allies/partners – established

under the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness by Quadrilateral Security Dialogue nations –is situated in Vanuatu under a key sea line of communication. This affirms that regional threats to the Pacific Islands are transnational in nature.

Data stored in the fusion center is vulnerable to potential adversary threats and damage from climate change and sea overflow.

An emerging challenge lies ahead concerning Japan and the Pacific Islands region's shared past and sensitivity concerning nuclear testing. The Japanese government's decision to release over a million tons of wastewater from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant over 30 years prompted protest, with no island affirming a clear position of agreement with the plan. At an individual country level, most Pacific Island leaders expressed opposition.

Vanuatu's Foreign Minister Matai Seremaiah, in a statement last year, said:“[We are] urging polluters not to discharge the treated water in the Pacific Ocean until and unless the treated water is incontrovertibly proven to be safe to do so, and [to] seriously consider other options.”

Even within Japan public sentiment remains mixed. A recent Kyodo News Agency poll

found

that 44% of Japanese are unsure whether to support or oppose the release, with 82% saying the government hasn't done enough to explain it. The responses thus far illustrate the need to enforce greater transparency.

Given current and future engagement, there are a few ways Japan can continue building robust partnerships with the Pacific Islands nations.

Japan should make good on its promises of increased assistance in the Pacific Islands' energy sector. More specifically, Japan could continue exporting green energy and assist in decreasing reliance on fossil fuels. Assistance in decreasing reliance on fossil fuels through government subsidies could address the root cause of the most central security issue facing the Pacific Islands: climate change.

As published in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Island Continent and formally

announced

during the 2022 Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), the need for more options for alternative energy sources and lessened reliance on fossil fuels is more important than ever, being tied to the Pacific Islands' sovereignty and

very survival .

In addition to climate initiatives, facilitating education and training programs – rather than forms of aid that increase dependency – are among measures that could be implemented to promote greater self-sufficiency for all 14 Pacific Island countries.

Continued engagement, especially at multilateral forums and partnerships, presents ways that Japan could continue meeting PICs on their terms and engage according to each PIC's individual needs and concerns.

Maintaining transparency and consistency with international standards, set by the International Atomic Energy Agency and other international agencies, will prove paramount in the coming months. In anticipation of PALM10, the Japan Foreign Ministry's“New Free and Open Indo-Pacific” (NFOIP) framework

stated

that climate change-related development assistance will be at the center of discussions.

Thus, the Japanese government should further clarify the specific climate change-related areas it plans to increase investment into, especially concerning green climate and maritime security initiatives.