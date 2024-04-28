Pro-Palestinian protest in US continue despite facing opposition

(MENAFN) Despite facing opposition from university administrations and law enforcement, pro-Palestinian demonstrations have persisted in numerous states across the United States.



Students organizing these demonstrations at various universities are calling for an end to their institutions' support for Israel.



While students have assembled and erected camps in open spaces on campuses, university and local officials have responded with measures such as detention, expulsion, along with threats of termination.



At Columbia University, students have maintained a sit-in for 11 days to protest the school's investments in companies that finance Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip.



Three students were taken into custody and barred from campus until May 10 at California Polytechnic State University.



The university president at Northwestern University in Illinois prohibited the use of tents on campus and warned of disciplinary consequences for protestors.



At the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York, the museum was closed on Friday after students camped outside of it.



Thirty-four students were apprehended by police wielding batons at Indiana University.



At the University of Florida, protestors were threatened with a three-year suspension, while employees faced the risk of termination.



Three students were detained, and some tents were removed by police at Arizona State University.



