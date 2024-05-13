Registration For Sheep Meat Subsidy For Eid Al Adha Open

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Registration for a national initiative to encourage local production and subsidise sheep meat prices for this year's Eid Al Adha is open from May 9 to 30, according to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality, the move is part of the keenness to encourage and support livestock breeders and farm owners with the aim of increasing local sheep production, and preserving Qatar's commercial and economic environment.

The statement added that the initiative would create a balance between supply and demand, contributing to price stability in the markets and guarantees the rights of citizens to get meat at reasonable prices.

Breeders can register electronically or through government service centres nationwide and send their inquiries via the Ministry of Municipality's customer service contact centre.