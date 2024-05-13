Russian Troops Hit Selydove With Missiles, Damage Houses, Educational Institution

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the city of Selydove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region with S-300 air defense missiles in the early hours of May 13.

The city's military administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"At approximately 01:20, Russian troops shelled the city of Selydove with S-300 missiles. The shelling damaged multi-story residential buildings and an educational institution," the post said.

The city authorities said that there were no casualties.

Photos: Selydove City Military Administration