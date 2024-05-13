               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Troops Hit Selydove With Missiles, Damage Houses, Educational Institution


5/13/2024 2:16:31 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the city of Selydove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region with S-300 air defense missiles in the early hours of May 13.

The city's military administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.


Russian Troops Hit Selydove With Missiles, Damage Houses, Educational Institution Image

"At approximately 01:20, Russian troops shelled the city of Selydove with S-300 missiles. The shelling damaged multi-story residential buildings and an educational institution," the post said.


Russian Troops Hit Selydove With Missiles, Damage Houses, Educational Institution Image

The city authorities said that there were no casualties.

Photos: Selydove City Military Administration

MENAFN13052024000193011044ID1108204385


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search