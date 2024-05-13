               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
No Russian Warships In Black And Azov Seas


5/13/2024 2:16:30 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There were no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas as of 07:00 on Monday, May 13.

The Ukrainian Navy announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps three warships, including one armed with up to eight Kalibr cruise missiles.

UkrinForm

