No Russian Warships In Black And Azov Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There were no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas as of 07:00 on Monday, May 13.
The Ukrainian Navy announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps three warships, including one armed with up to eight Kalibr cruise missiles.
