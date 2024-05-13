               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Transport Minister, German MP Discuss Cooperation


5/13/2024 2:22:37 AM

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met Member of the German Parliament (the Bundestag) H E Julia Klöckner yesterday. The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between Qatar and Germany in transportation, and ways to develop and enhance them, particularly in terms of ecofriendly and self-driving mobility. German Ambassador to Qatar H E Lothar Freischlader also attended the meeting.

