II ICESCO Ministerial Conference On PISA Kicks Off

Fatime Letifova

II ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA started its work inBaku.

According to Azernews, the international conference has startedits session with the theme of "Overview of PISA 2022 results:global and regional trends".

More than 40 representatives from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, SaudiArabia, Qatar, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Bahrain,Latvia, Nigeria, Malaysia, Morocco, Brunei Darussalam, Lebanon,Sultanate of Oman, Gambia and other countries attended theconference.

The goal of the conference is to identify key points and bestpractices that can be used to adapt countries' assessmentframeworks to their unique educational landscapes, and to developmore effective, relevant assessment systems.