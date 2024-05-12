Shoukry Affirms Mechanisms In Place For Egyptian-Israeli Treaty Compliance

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry confirmed on Sunday that there are established mechanisms to address any breaches of the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

Amid rising tensions in the Gaza Strip, Israel has initiated a“limited” operation in Rafah and assumed control over the Palestinian segment of the Rafah border crossing.

Nonetheless, Shoukry highlighted the significance of the peace treaty with Israel as a“fundamental element for attaining peace and stability in the region.”

His remarks were made at a joint news conference with Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, following Israel's recent seizure of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing and its military actions in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah.

Shoukry advocated for the immediate reopening of the Rafah crossing to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the encircled Palestinian populace.“The ongoing situation with the Rafah crossing's closure obligates Israel to fulfil its duties as an occupying force and to supply aid to the Palestinian people,” he stated.

He also reaffirmed Egypt's opposition to the displacement of Palestinians and criticised the intensification of military operations in Rafah. He underscored the urgency of a full ceasefire and the revival of talks aimed at a two-state resolution.

“It's imperative to focus not only on the present circumstances in Gaza but also on the subsequent steps within the context of the political agenda to realize a two-state solution and the creation of a Palestinian state,” Shoukry remarked.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Fajon mirrored Shoukry's sentiments, denouncing the employment of starvation as a method of warfare in Gaza and advocating for the establishment of humanitarian passages by Israel. She voiced her dismay over the Rafah crossing's closure for the fifth day in a row and called upon Israel to adhere to international norms.

“Israel's actions contravene not just fundamental moral principles but also international law,” Fajon asserted, alluding to the fatalities of nearly 35,000 Palestinians and the dislocation of civilians since the conflict's inception on 7 October.

The Slovenian Foreign Minister reiterated her nation's plea for a truce and compliance with international law. She decried the recent Israeli offensives on Rafah and pressed for the recommencement of peace negotiations to avert further conflict exacerbation.

“There is an Israeli strategy to displace civilians, and we implore the Israelis to cease such actions.”