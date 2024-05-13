QRDI Council Partners With QEF 2024 To Deliver 'Innovation Day'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council is partnering with Bloomberg Media and Media City Qatar as the Innovation Sponsor for the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) 2024, being held from May 14 to 16, 2024.

On the event's third day, the QRDI Council will deliver the“Innovation Day,” featuring various sessions and discussions dedicated to science, technology, and innovation.

In alignment with the Third Qatar National Development Strategy (NDS3), this year's joint efforts focus on innovation as a key element in equipping the country's new specialized economic clusters with technology-based competitive advantages while addressing national challenges that demand innovative solutions. QRDI Council has extended invitations to a broad spectrum of stakeholders within the RDI ecosystem to participate in the sessions and discussions.

On Innovation Day, several speakers from different sectors across the RDI ecosystem will gather to conduct discussions and breakout sessions on utilizing innovation, technology development, and RDI talent to reinforce stable economic growth for a better and more sustainable future.

This year, the fourth Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg, is focusing on the main topics driving global conversations and spotlighting the region's rising prominence, where ambition converges with capital, key states are strategically deploying wealth to enhance their global influence, diversify economies, and gain international prominence.