21St Doha Jewellery And Watches Exhibition To Take Place In May 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism announced a significant change for the 2025 edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE). Traditionally held in February, the next DJWE will take place from May 5 to 11, 2025.

Recognised as one of the most prestigious events in the world of luxury jewellery and watches, DJWE has been a highlight on the global calendar for industry professionals, collectors, and enthusiasts alike.

The decision to move the event to May is aimed at enhancing the overall experience for participants and ensuring the exhibition continues to set new standards of excellence. The rescheduling of DJWE 2025 to May will provide exhibitors with an extended timeframe to prepare their latest collections and innovations, while also allowing attendees more time to plan their participation in this premier event.