Russian Army Shells Ten Settlements In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked ten settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Sunday, May 12.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the settlements of Sadova, Stanislav, Antonivka, Veletenske, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Mykhailivka, Lvove, Olhyne and Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes.

Russians attack nine settlements in Zaporizhzhia region on May 12

The Russians also launched a missile strike on the Vysokopillia community.

Four private houses, critical infrastructure sites and a cell phone tower were damaged.

Civilians were not killed or injured in the attack.