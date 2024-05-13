Promenade For People With Visual Impairment Opens At Al Wakra Beach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A sustainable marine promenade for people with visual impairments opened yesterday at Al Wakra Public Beach. The 500m-long walkway is equipped with signboards in Braille and is made of recycled materials considered the first of its kind in the region.

Director General of Al Wakra Municipality Eng Mohammed Hassan Al Nuaimi inaugurated the project. The opening ceremony was attended by Ambassadors of Belgium and France to Qatar, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani, Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Friends of Nature Dr. Saif Al Hajri.

Speaking at the event, Al Nuaimi said that the project comes within the framework of strengthening the institutional partnership with the private sector to serve all segments of society and meet their desired aspirations, including the category of people with visual impairment.

He said that the initiative also aims to improve the quality of life and contribute to the implementation of joint initiatives and projects that keep pace with the highest standards of environmental sustainability and encourage environmentally friendly practices, in addition to contributing to the development and rehabilitation of beaches and their service facilities and providing the opportunity for visitors with special needs to practice walking, enjoyment and recreation.

Head of the Sustainability Projects Unit in Al Wakrah Municipality Eng Soha Mahmoud Tufiliah said that the sustainable sea walkway represents the second phase of a project to develop a sustainable private beach that serves people with disabilities of all categories.

She said that the project began in 2022 by establishing a special sea walkway that connects people with mobility disabilities and the elderly to the nearest point to the sea using environmentally friendly materials as per international specifications.

In April 2022, Al Wakra Municipality opened a sustainable sea promenade for people with disabilities and the elderly, 85m long and 2m wide, and equipped with service facilities in accordance with high-quality sustainability standards.

The project succeeded in attracting many visitors from the elderly and people with disabilities, in addition to implementing many sustainability projects and initiatives that contributed to Al Wakrah Municipality receiving the UNESCO Learning Cities Award for the year 2021, making Al Wakrah the first Gulf city to win this title.