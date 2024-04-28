US inflation rises in March, Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates

(MENAFN) Inflation in the United States experienced a slight uptick in March, although this development is unlikely to alter prevailing market expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's timeline for interest rate adjustments. The Bureau of Economic Analysis at the US Department of Commerce reported that the personal consumer spending index increased by 0.3 percent last month. Notably, there were no revisions to the February data, which had also indicated a 0.3 percent increase in the index. On an annual basis, inflation rose to 2.7 percent through March, following a 2.5 percent increase through February. These figures were largely in line with economists' forecasts, as economists polled by Reuters had anticipated a 0.3 percent monthly increase and a 2.6 percent annual increase in the personal consumer spending index.



Despite the modest uptick in inflation, market analysts anticipate that the Federal Reserve will maintain its current stance on interest rates in the near term. Fed officials are expected to keep interest rates unchanged during their upcoming meeting next week. The Federal Reserve has held the benchmark overnight interest rate within a range of 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent since July. Notably, the Federal Reserve has implemented a series of interest rate hikes, totaling 525 basis points, since March 2022.



Overall, while the slight increase in inflation may have implications for monetary policy decisions, it is unlikely to prompt immediate changes to interest rates. Market participants will closely monitor future economic data releases and Federal Reserve communications for insights into the trajectory of monetary policy amid evolving inflationary pressures and economic conditions.

