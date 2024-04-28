India Unstoppable Under 'Visionary' PM Modi: Rajnath Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 28 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that with a visionary leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is unstoppable on its path to becoming the third largest economy.

The minister, who is in Ahmedabad to campaign for BJP candidates, highlighted the party's achievements and criticised the Congress party's performance.

"What does Congress have? They lack a leader, policy, and intent," he remarked.

In contrast, the defence minister cited data from the International Monetary Fund indicating a reduction in poverty rates under PM Modi's leadership, with a promise to eradicate poverty within the next 5-10 years.

In Surat, the BJP's candidate won unopposed, according to the minister, a testament to the party's strength. Singh also accused Congress of undermining fundamental rights during the Emergency and of frequently misusing Article 356 to dismiss state governments.

"And yet, they (Congress) accuse us of infringing on fundamental rights?" he said.

Addressing allegations against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he assured the public of legal recourse, stating, "If ED has done anything wrong, you can always go to the courts."

He also recalled Mahatma Gandhi's advice that the Congress should be disbanded, suggesting that the public is now inclined to see the Congress party's influence wane.

Looking forward, Singh announced that India is set to host the Olympics in 2036, as outlined in the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' - a pledge that underscores the party's commitment to significant national achievements.

Echoing the optimism about India's prospects, he recalled the United States Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti's quote, "If you want to see the future, come to India. If you want to feel the future, come to India. If you want to work on the future, come to India."