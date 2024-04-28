UK Defense Ministry Estimates 450,000 Russian Troops Killed Or Wounded In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK Ministry of Defense estimates that 450,000 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded and over 10,000 Russian armoured vehicles have been destroyed in Ukraine.

This was stated by Leo Docherty, Minister of State for the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports with reference to the UK Defence Journal.

“We estimate that approximately 450,000 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded, and tens of thousands more have already deserted since the start of the conflict,” he stated.

At the same time, the number of personnel killed serving in Russian private military companies (PMCs) is not clear.

The ministry estimates that since the beginning of the war, Russia has lost more than 10,000 armored vehicles.

“Over 10,000 Russian armoured vehicles, including nearly 3,000 main battle tanks, 109 fixed wing aircraft, 136 helicopters, 346 unmanned aerial vehicles, 23 naval vessels of all classes, and over 1,500 artillery systems of all types have been destroyed, abandoned, or captured by Ukraine since the start of the conflict,” Docherty said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 28, 2024 amount to about 466,150 invaders, including another 1,096 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.