Republican Meeting Held Within Green World Solidarity Year

A Republican meeting has been organized in Yevlakh districtwithin Green World Solidarity Year, Azernews reports.

The event was co-organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, theEconomic Zones Development Agency, Azershekar LLC, Gilan Pivot LLCunder the theme "Demonstration of new land and resource protectiontechnologies adapting to climate change".

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sarvan Jafarov, First Deputy Headof Yevlakh Executive Power Khalig Aliyev, representatives ofrelevant state institutions, heads of companies operating in thefield of agriculture attended the event.

A total of 500 guests participated in the conference focused onthe wide application of moisture protection technologies andinnovative innovations that adapt to climate change in terms ofreducing the negative effects of global warming on agriculture inthe world.

The conference also aimed at protecting the environment, andoperating in regions suffering from drought, increasing theknowledge and skills of farmers, as well as sharing the experiencesgained in this field by large farms and agro parks.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sarvan Jafarovsaid that as a result of the high state attention paid to thenon-oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan in recent years, a fundamentalground has been created for the transition to a qualitatively newstage of development in the agricultural sector, which is one ofthe leading sectors of the economy, and important steps have beentaken in the process of reliably ensuring the country's foodsecurity. .

He noted the the Decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev onincreasing the efficiency of production of agricultural products,providing state support to product producers and the tasks given byhim have expanded the possibilities of applying innovativetechnologies by stimulating the continuous improvement ofproduction indicators in this sector. S. Jafarov said that COP29will play an important role in adapting agricultural andenvironmental policies in Azerbaijan to advanced internationalpractices, technological exchange and innovations: "In thisdirection, the use of innovative approaches and tools will not onlyprotect the environment, but also contribute to the sustainabilityof agriculture, providing ecologically clean food, it will alsocontribute to the increase of welfare in rural areas.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azershekar LLC AnarMehdiyev briefed the conference participants about the advantagesof Mzuri technology

He said that the advantage of Mzuri technology is that itperforms 4 processes (deep softening, deep fertilizer processing,precise sowing of different types of seeds and burying of seedswith fixing wheels) at the same time.

The main purpose of using this technique is saving water andfuel, preserving the fertile layer of the soil and eliminating theeffects of toxic gases released into the air.

Director General of Gilan Pivot LLC Ruslan Alaskarov stressedthe importance of applying Dragon-Line technology in the field ofagriculture. It was noted that "Dragon-Line" is a hybrid irrigationsystem of the new generation, which is a synthesis of pivot anddrip irrigation systems.

The use of this irrigation system saves water and electricity by20-50 percent, reduces soil drying, compaction and surface waterflows, and prevents plant shock during sudden temperaturechanges.

Innovative technologies, techniques, modern irrigation systems,organic fertilizers and biopreparations applied in the field ofagriculture were demonstrated at the meeting, and the questions ofthe participants of the event were answered.