Hundreds Of Colonists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem, Palestine: A big number of colonists stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday, heavily guarded by the Israeli occupation police.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA) cited Jerusalem Endowments Council as saying that more than 400 colonists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque from Mughrabi Gate, coinciding with the sixth day of the Jewish Passover. They carried out provocative tours and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards.

The occupation police also tightened its military procedures at the gates of the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Organizations of the alleged temple called for massive incursions into the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, to offer the "sacrifice" of the Jewish Passover.