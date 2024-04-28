Deputising For King, PM Participates In World Economic Forum In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, April 28 (Petra) - Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh attended the opening of the special session of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.The high-profile event, inaugurated under the auspices of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, seeks to delve into critical global economic issues over a two-day period.Attended by leaders, officials, and experts from diverse countries, the meeting aims to foster collaborative solutions to pressing human, climatic, and economic challenges, while also bolstering international cooperation and sustainable innovation.The meeting will host numerous dialogues and purposeful discussion sessions aimed at enhancing international cooperation efforts and stimulating joint endeavors to innovate sustainable solutions.The sessions of the special meeting revolve around several important topics, including international cooperation, growth, and energy for development, to address various current economic and geopolitical challenges, alongside fostering new partnerships.Monday's agenda will feature a pivotal session focusing on the Israeli offensive in Gaza and the concerted humanitarian efforts, with participation from the Prime Minister, along with his Egyptian counterpart Mustafa Madbouly and UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag.Additionally, Prime Minister Khasawneh will meet with political and economic leaders participating in the Forum's activities.During the inaugural of the special session, President Borge Brende emphasized the critical importance of convening such a meeting during a pivotal period marked by adverse impacts on regional and international cooperation, as well as numerous geopolitical challenges, including the situation in Gaza and the staggering statistic of 111 million people globally displaced.Addressing the interconnected global challenges, he highlighted the pressing need to address how to provide energy and electricity to approximately 800 million people worldwide."Numerous are the intertwined challenges facing the world in terms of security, energy, and development," remarked Brende.In a parallel discourse, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal Al-Ibrahim, pointed out that global economies and societies confront unparalleled challenges, emphasizing that these issues transcend boundaries and cannot be addressed individually.He stressed the urgent necessity of international cooperation, highlighting the imperative for diverse cultures to converge.Moreover, Al-Ibrahim emphasized the importance of directing modern technology and artificial intelligence to serve humanity and address the challenges it faces.