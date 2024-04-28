Russians Shelled Zaporizhzhia Region 335 Times In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia region 335 times over the last day. There were no casualties.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"During the day, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 335 times. 7 settlements were under enemy fire. 129 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Verkhnya Tersa, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka," wrote Fedorov.

Moreover, the enemy fired seven times at Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka from multiple rocket launchers. Another 199 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

There were 9 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured.

As Ukrinform reported, the day before, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 536 times .