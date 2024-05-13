(MENAFN) Dominic Cummings, a former political strategist for the United Kingdom's Conservative Party and a key figure in the Brexit campaign, has expressed scathing criticism of the United Kingdom's backing of Ukraine, labeling it a "corrupt mafia state." In an interview with I News, Cummings lamented London's involvement in what he perceives as a misguided situation, arguing that the United Kingdom and its allies have been deceived into supporting a government he deems unworthy.



Cummings contends that Ukraine, in his view, holds little significance and describes it in derogatory terms as a "corrupt s**thole." He dismisses the notion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a heroic figure akin to Winston Churchill during World War II, asserting that Ukraine has manipulated Western nations and will ultimately lead them to detrimental consequences.



Furthermore, Cummings criticizes Western sanctions against Russia, asserting that they have harmed the European Union more than Moscow. He argues that these measures have driven up living costs and inadvertently strengthened the bond between Russia and China, leading to a detrimental war of attrition with the West.



Addressing the argument that Russian President Vladimir Putin needed to be taught a lesson for invading neighboring countries, Cummings suggests that Western actions have only reinforced the perception of incompetence. He contends that the West's response has served to underscore its ineffectiveness and has emboldened Putin rather than deterring him.



Cummings's remarks highlight the complexities and controversies surrounding Western policy towards Ukraine and Russia. They underscore differing perspectives on the geopolitical landscape and raise questions about the efficacy of Western strategies in managing international conflicts.

MENAFN13052024000045015687ID1108205131