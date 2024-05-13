Shriya Pilgaonkar Wishes Her 'Puppy' Sugandha On 42Nd B'day, Cheers Their 'Rare Friendship'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Shriya Pilgaonkar on Monday showered love on her 'Guilty Minds' co-star Sugandha Garg on her 42nd birthday, saying it's so rare to find friendship like this on a film set that goes beyond it so effortlessly.

Shriya, who played the character of Kashaf in the legal drama series 'Guilty Minds' took to Instagram Stories and posted a collage with Sugandha, who essayed the role of Vandana in the show.

The snap has behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot of the series.

Shriya, who was recently seen in the web series 'The Broken News 2' penned a sweet birthday note, which reads:“Happy birthday you... It's so rare to find friendship like this on a film set that goes beyond it so effortlessly. We found that while playing Kashaf-Vandu in Guilty Minds. What a privilege it is to have a @isugandha in your life. To work with her, to be loved by her, to love her, to be crazy with her and to be silly with her. You inspire me and I love you my puppy.”

On the work front, Shriya next has 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' in her kitty.