French Senate chief claims Macron declines reality

(MENAFN) In a candid interview with La Tribune newspaper, Gerard Larcher, the leader of the French Senate, openly expressed his disappointment with President Emmanuel Macron's leadership, suggesting that Macron is out of touch with the realities and daily concerns of the French population. Larcher, reflecting on almost seven years of Macron's presidency, painted a picture of a leader who fails to perceive the true state of the country.



Larcher highlighted various issues to illustrate what he sees as Macron's denial of reality. One significant concern he raised was the decline in the quality of school education, citing the latest PISA study that ranked French teenagers poorly in science, mathematics, and reading comprehension. According to Larcher, this decline is not solely attributed to financial constraints but also to a broader problem involving the transmission of values, respect for teacher authority, and the preservation of secularism, particularly among the public.



Another area of contention for Larcher was healthcare, which he described as a major concern for the French population. He criticized the increasing bureaucratization of the hospital system, despite France having the highest rate of public spending in the country. Larcher emphasized the profound deterioration of the health system, noting that a significant portion of hospital staff comprises non-medical administrative personnel. This situation, he argued, forces millions of French citizens to seek private medical care each year.



Overall, Larcher's remarks underscore a growing sentiment of dissatisfaction with Macron's leadership, particularly regarding education and healthcare, and suggest a disconnect between the president's perception and the realities faced by the French populace.

