German MPs wish to block Russian projectiles over Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a notable development, German lawmakers across party lines have expressed support for the idea of NATO implementing a no-fly zone over western Ukraine in response to the ongoing conflict with Russia. The proposal, originally put forward by Nico Lange, the chief of staff to the German defense minister, suggests shooting down Russian missiles and drones targeting Ukrainian infrastructure and military installations from neighboring Poland and Romania.



According to Lange's proposal, this action would not only create a 70-kilometer-wide safe zone along the EU-Ukraine border but also enable Ukraine to redeploy its air defense systems, currently lacking in the western regions, to the front lines. Members of parliament from both the ruling coalition and the opposition shared their perspectives on this proposal in response to inquiries from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).



Anton Hofreiter of the Green Party, a coalition member, acknowledged the potential benefits of defending Ukrainian airspace from Poland and Romania in the long term. However, he emphasized that the current priority for the West is to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities by providing a significant increase in arms and ammunition.



Marcus Faber of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), also part of the ruling coalition, echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that air defenses on NATO territory could protect the airspace over Ukrainian border regions. However, Faber emphasized the need to ensure an adequate supply of ammunition for these defense systems before implementing such measures.



The discussions among German lawmakers underscore the complex considerations involved in addressing the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with the proposal for a no-fly zone reflecting ongoing efforts to explore diplomatic and military options to support Ukraine and mitigate the impact of the conflict.

