American senator pressures Israel to bomb Gaza like Hiroshima

(MENAFN) Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has stirred controversy with his recent remarks urging Israel to take drastic measures in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza. In an interview with NBC News, Graham invoked the example of the United States dropping nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, suggesting that Israel should do "whatever needs to be done" to secure its existence as a Jewish state, regardless of the cost.



Graham emphasized his view that Hamas bears responsibility for the majority of civilian casualties in the conflict and urged Israel to continue fighting until it achieves a decisive victory. While he did not advocate for the use of actual nuclear weapons, he drew parallels between Israel's situation and the historic use of nuclear bombs.



During a subcommittee hearing, Graham described the conflict between Israel and Hamas as "Hiroshima and Nagasaki on steroids," further fueling debate over his stance. His comments come amid heightened international scrutiny of Israel's military operations in Gaza, which have resulted in significant Palestinian casualties.



The White House's recent decision to suspend the supply of certain larger-payload bombs to Israel has added to tensions, prompting Graham to call for increased support for Israel in its offensive in Rafah. His statements have sparked both support and criticism, underscoring the complexity and sensitivity of the ongoing conflict in the region.

