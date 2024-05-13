Moscow registers historic record for May snowfall

(MENAFN) Moscow experienced an unusual weather phenomenon on May 9th as snowfall blanketed the capital, marking the first recorded occurrence of snow on this date in the city's history, according to the head of Russia's Hydrometeorological Center. Roman Vilfand revealed that the snowfall, reaching depths of one to five centimeters in various parts of the city, coincided with preparations for the Victory Day parade on Red Square.



Vilfand emphasized the significance of this event, noting that it was unprecedented in the 145-year-old meteorological record of Moscow. Describing the day's weather as remarkably cold, he remarked that the climate on May 9th resembled that of March 26th, highlighting a significant deviation from the usual seasonal patterns.



Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist at the weather news agency Meteonovosti, provided further insights into the exceptional conditions, stating that the average temperature in Moscow on May 9th was a chilly 1.7°C (35°F). This marked the coldest May 9th since 1972. Despite the morning chill, temperatures rose to 6°C in the afternoon, causing the snow to melt. However, even with this slight increase, the day's average temperature remained 10.8°C lower than the norm, highlighting the extraordinary nature of the weather event.

