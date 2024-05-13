UN General Assembly supports association for Palestine

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution endorsing Palestine as the 194th member of the global body, despite previous United States opposition to Palestinian statehood at the Security Council. While Palestine has held non-voting observer status since 2012, the new resolution would afford it "new rights and privileges," including full membership pending approval by the Security Council. The resolution garnered 143 votes in favor, with nine against and 25 abstentions.



United States Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood reiterated his government's opposition to the resolution, indicating that the United States would exercise its veto power at the Security Council, mirroring its stance from the previous month. The resolution also expressed "deep regret and concern" over the United States veto in April and urged the council to reconsider the matter in line with the United Nations Charter and decisions by the International Court of Justice.



The General Assembly's endorsement reaffirmed its steadfast support for the two-state solution, envisioning Israel and Palestine coexisting peacefully within recognized borders based on the pre-1967 boundaries. However, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan vehemently criticized the resolution, accusing the General Assembly of undermining the United Nations Charter. In a symbolic gesture, Erdan even shredded a copy of the document at the podium, underscoring Israel's opposition to the move.



Despite Israel's nominal acceptance of the concept of Palestinian statehood, its government has consistently rejected its practical implementation. Erdan denounced the Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank, as a "terror-supporting entity" during last month's Security Council debate, further highlighting the contentious nature of the issue.

