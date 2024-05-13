Report states Kiev to receive first of West`s F-16s ‘within weeks’

(MENAFN) According to a report by the British newspaper Evening Standard, Ukraine is poised to receive the long-awaited F-16 fighter jets from its Western allies "within weeks." Citing a "high-ranking military source," the article suggests that the delivery of the aircraft, promised to Kiev by its supporters in the West, is imminent, with expectations set for June or July.



While the report does not specify which nation will be delivering the jets or the exact number to be supplied, earlier announcements shed some light on the matter. In March, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren revealed that Denmark would be the first country to provide the F-16s, with deliveries expected during the summer months. Subsequently, the Netherlands is scheduled to follow suit, with their batch of fighter jets anticipated to arrive in the latter half of the year.



The timeline for the delivery of these fighter jets has seen fluctuations, with Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Ilya Evlash acknowledging that the anticipated arrival date has been subject to multiple changes. Despite these uncertainties, the procurement of the United States-made F-16s has been a priority for Kiev, particularly amidst the ongoing conflict with Moscow, which recently entered its third year.



The initiative to assist Ukraine in acquiring F-16s and training its pilots was announced by Western countries in 2023, forming an international coalition. A total of over 40 aircraft were pledged to Ukraine by various Western nations, with Denmark committing to provide 19 jets and the Netherlands offering 24, among others. As anticipation builds for the arrival of these fighter jets, Ukraine looks forward to bolstering its defense capabilities in the face of continued geopolitical challenges.

