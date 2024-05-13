Planned cooperation between UWallet, UNRWA to facilitate access to help Palestinian refugees

(MENAFN) UWallet, a prominent provider of e-wallet services in the financial sector, has recently unveiled an innovative partnership initiative with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). This pioneering collaboration seeks to extend crucial services to Palestinian refugees residing across five key territories: Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.



The signing of the partnership agreement, a momentous occasion marked by the presence of UWallet's CEO, Dr. Alaa Nesheiwat, and UNRWA's Director for Jordan, Olaf Becker, underscores the shared vision and commitment of both entities. At its core, this collaboration is driven by a collective ambition to foster sustainable development and strengthen humanitarian cooperation, thereby empowering refugees with increased opportunities and paving the way for a more sustainable future.



At the heart of this agreement lies UWallet's pivotal role in the establishment of tailored digital wallets designed specifically for Palestinian refugees and beneficiaries of UNRWA's cash assistance programs. These digital wallets are envisioned to revolutionize the distribution of financial aid, offering a seamless and user-friendly platform for recipients to access funds directly. Furthermore, UWallet has committed to implementing comprehensive training programs targeted at individuals utilizing these digital wallets. These training sessions, to be conducted on-site at various field locations and centers, aim to equip refugees with essential financial literacy skills and the necessary know-how to effectively leverage digital financial tools. Additionally, UWallet will provide UNRWA with a dedicated secure gateway for cash payments, ensuring the utmost integrity and safety of financial transactions.



Through this collaborative endeavor, UWallet and UNRWA aspire to enhance the accessibility of humanitarian aid through mobile-linked digital wallets. By addressing the common challenges faced by Palestinian refugees, particularly those related to financial constraints, this partnership seeks to enhance their overall quality of life and bolster their resilience in navigating economic hardships.

MENAFN13052024000045015687ID1108205125