In LPR, Invaders Have Banned Mass Events

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic", the occupiers have banned mass events.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor.

"The so-called "LPR" has banned mass events. From now on, every event where more than 50 people are planning to gather requires permission from local FSB branches, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the military commandant's office," wrote Lysogor.

Russian army shellsregion with aircraft, drones and artillery overnight

According to him, the decision to hold such events will be made only for the elected. These restrictions will last "until the end of martial law."

The head of the regional military administration added that representatives of the Russian propaganda organization Znanie are working a shift in educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories. They teach children the updated Russian version of modern history with anti-Western sentiments and convince them that Nazism is allegedly ruling in Ukraine, as well as recruit them to join the "Unarmy".

As Ukrinform reported, young people from the LPR were gathered in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation , where they are taught to create fakes and spread Russian narratives on social media.