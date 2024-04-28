'Call It A Partnership Or Marriage, BJD And BJP Are Together': Rahul Gandhi In Odisha Takes Dig At PM Modi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Addressing an election rally in Cuttack's Salepur, on April 28, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that though the BJD and BJP were fighting the electoral battle against each other, in reality, they were working in tandem Congress Leader said,“Call it a partnership or marriage, both BJD and BJP are together.”Gandhi alleged that while PM Narendra Modi runs a government for billionaires from Delhi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik leads a dispensation that works for \"select people\" in Odisha a dig at Patnaik, Gandhi said that though he was the chief minister, the BJD government in the state was being run by his aide VK Pandian Read | PM Modi's look-alike sells Pani Puri in Gujarat; netizens react, 'Low budget Modi'In an apparent reference to PM Modi, Gandhi said, \"Uncle-ji and Naveen-babu have given Odisha PAANN, meaning Pandian, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik. They have looted your wealth.\"BJP vs Congress: Party leaders take jibe at each otherA day before, on April 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress and INDIA bloc, saying that the Opposition alliance is mulling a one-year Prime Minister formula. Modi also attacked the INDIA bloc and said that if their government is formed, they will abrogate the CAA Read | PM Modi in Karnataka LIVE Updates: 'Congress conspired to destroy democracy,' says Modi in Karnataka's rallyAddressing a rally in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, PM Modi had said, \"They (Congress and INDIA bloc) are saying that if their government is formed, they will abrogate the CAA. Will the county allow them to do this? If in case they try to do so they know what they have to face?\"\"Those who cannot win Lok Sabha seats in 3-digit numbers, can the INDI alliance even reach the door of forming a government. Their formula is 'Ek Saal, Ek PM'... And if they stay in power for five years, then five prime ministers. The Congress and INDI alliance are making speeches in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu demanding a separate country. Can the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ever accept this?\" PM Modi had said.(With Inputs from Agencies)

