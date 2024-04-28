WakeCap leads the construction safety revolution in Saudi Arabia on World Day for Safety and Health at Work

(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) In commemoration of World Day for Safety and Health at Work today, WakeCap, a leader in smart solutions for construction site management, announces its contributions towards enhancing safety measures at the largest, liquid-rich shale gas play in the Middle East by Saudi Aramco - Jafurah. Through the adoption of advanced Internet of Things solutions, WakeCap drove a 91% reduction in safety observations on and off the facility, around the Eastern province of the Kingdom.



By implementing real-time monitoring and analytics across the Jafurah site, WakeCap has transformed safety management protocols. The system tracks around 8,000 site staff and 400 vehicles, utilizing patented, helmet-mounted devices and live CCTV cameras with video AI to proactively identify safety incidents and violations, significantly mitigating risks and enhancing onsite safety culture. In the initial deployment phase, WakeCap's technology identified hundreds of safety observations. Using automated flagging, a safety control center, and consistent procedures, immediate corrective actions were taken to reduce the number of events by 91%.



Hassan Albalawi, CEO and co-founder of WakeCap, said: "This achievement not only represents a technological triumph but also a substantial stride towards improved conditions and reduced accidents, safeguarding workers in one of the most challenging environments. As we set the industry standard for data-powered site visibility, we reinforce a culture of safety at every level of operation by fostering enhanced compliance and awareness through innovative methods.”



Further underlining its innovative approach, WakeCap introduced a digital passport system to provide digital IDs for every individual on site. This system not only streamlines site access but also maintains up-to-date records of each worker's training, ensuring that safety protocols are followed.



WakeCap has also simplified how the site managers operated and tracked over 1,400 toolbox meetings, the daily briefings on work plans and safety issues, to reduce wasted time while promoting a consistent and informed approach to site safety.







The vehicle tracking technology implemented by WakeCap surpasses traditional speed cameras. The vehicles are tracked 100% of the time at all places, unlike speed cameras that only catch overspeeding at points of installation. This system drastically reduced overspeeding violations by over 70%.



Albalawi continued, "What we have achieved to date at the Jafurah facility demonstrates WakeCap's commitment to setting new benchmarks in construction and operational safety. We will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with technologies in the construction industry. Our work goes beyond innovation; it cultivates safer work environments, and we believe that safety is the most important aspect of any project."







