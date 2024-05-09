China partners with France to restore iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

(MENAFN) The Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in northwestern China has unveiled plans for a collaborative partnership with its French counterpart aimed at the restoration of the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris and the preservation of the revered Terracotta Warriors.



Announced on Wednesday, this pioneering collaboration involves joint research initiatives with France's Fondation des Sciences du Patrimoine, with a primary focus on safeguarding wooden remains and earthen archaeological sites. Situated in Shaanxi Province, the museum outlined the comprehensive nature of the collaboration, emphasizing its dedication to the protection and restoration of cultural treasures of global significance.



The collaborative research endeavors will specifically address the preservation of wooden remnants, necessitating combined efforts to restore fire-damaged wood sourced from both Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Mausoleum of Emperor Qinshihuang. Additionally, concerted studies will be conducted to explore the historical significance of these artifacts, shedding light on their rich cultural heritage.



Integral to the research agenda are comprehensive investigations encompassing wood species identification, assessment of preservation status, analysis of degradation mechanisms, and the development of innovative protection techniques and methodologies. By delving into these crucial aspects, the collaborative effort aims to enhance the understanding and conservation practices surrounding wooden remains, thereby ensuring the longevity and integrity of these invaluable artifacts.



Looking ahead, the partnership envisions a deeper exploration of the material properties and historical value inherent in wooden remnants and archaeological earth sites at both UNESCO World Heritage sites. This forward-looking approach underscores the commitment to advancing knowledge and fostering sustainable conservation practices within the realm of cultural heritage preservation.



Furthermore, the Sino-French collaboration extends beyond research endeavors to encompass the development of practical conservation technologies and method systems tailored to the unique challenges posed by cultural relics. Additionally, the initiative seeks to cultivate young talents in the field of cultural heritage protection through joint educational initiatives and training programs, thereby nurturing the next generation of custodians dedicated to safeguarding our shared cultural legacy.

MENAFN09052024000045015839ID1108193620