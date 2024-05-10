AIFF Internal Complaints Committee Submits Report; AIFF Approaches Cyber Crime Unit

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) In light of some reports in a section of the media on the recent leak of confidential data about employees of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the AIFF received a complaint on the issue.

The complaint of leaking of information was made by an employee who has filed a complaint of sexual harassment against a co-worker. The victim had alleged that the data leak had breached the confidentiality of AIFF's inquiry into her allegations.

The ICC, on Friday, met at the Football House here. After extensive deliberations, the committee submitted its report which said:“The current crop of allegations regarding the breach of confidentiality and IT policies, if any, do not come under the purview of the ICC.

“The ICC further suggests that the AIFF must take quick action against all kinds of breaches, whether relating to confidentiality or otherwise, to safeguard the rights of its staff,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the AIFF, on Tuesday (May 7), had registered an official complaint with the Cyber Crime Unit of the Delhi Police, on the said allegations. The AIFF shall provide unconditional support to the authority and is hopeful that a positive outcome shall arise once the investigation is completed.

The AIFF Acting Secretary General, M. Satyanarayan said,“We are fully committed to upholding the integrity and confidentiality of all our staff members who we keep in high regard.“In light of the complaint received, we are doing everything to take things to a logical conclusion. Apart from the ICC meeting, we have already filed an official complaint with the Cyber Crime Unit of the Delhi Police who have assured us of all help to get to the root of the problem at the earliest,” the report said.