Golf: India’S Pranavi Placed Second In Aramco Series Korea; Vani Kapoor Tied 71St; Diksha Dagar Is T-91

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, May 10 (IANS) India's Pranavi Urs shot a superb 3-under 69 to be tied second after the first round of the Aramco Team Series – Korea. Playing in her first year on the Ladies European Tour, Pranavi had five birdies and two bogeys.

Among the other Indians in the field, Vani Kapoor (77) was tied for the 70th spot while Diksha Dagar, making her 100th start on the LET, had a rough day with eight bogeys and her only birdie came on the 18th and final hole. She was T-91 and will need a strong second round to seek a strong finish.

Pranavi, who came through her domestic Tour, the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, where she has won multiple times, was also Tied 4th in the team competition along with Singapore's Shannon Tan (73) and fellow Indian Vani Kapoor (77) and amateur Cho.

South Korean star Hyo-Joo Kim delighted the home fans on Day One as the Major winner fired a round of 68 (-4) to lead the Individual competition by one shot in Seoul.

Teeing up as an invitee in her ATS debut, Kim got off to a flyer birdying her first hole on the short par-4 10th. She would drop a shot on the par-3 15th before making a birdie before the turn at the par-5 17th.

After seven straight pars, Kim finished hot eagling the par-5 8th thanks to a lovely hole out from 60 yards. She would follow this up with a birdie on the 9th for the 68 (-4) and clubhouse lead.

Alongside India's Pranavi Urs in second place is Colombian Mariajo Uribe (69).

Pranavi had her first birdie on the sixth, but a dropped shot on Par-5 eighth took back that advantage. She birdied the ninth to turn in 1-under, but on the back nine, she bogeyed the 12th to go back to even par. She then birdied the 14th, 15th and 18th to ensure a fine finish.

Sweden's Anna Magnusson scored 70 (-2) to take a solo fourth position on day one.

Four players share the fifth spot on one-under par. They are Thailand's Aunchisa Utama, Slovenia's Pia Babnik, Sweden's Johanna Gustavsson, and recent LET winner Manon De Roey from Belgium.