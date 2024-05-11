Pres Putin Wants Number Of Foreign Students In Russia To Rise To 500,000 By 2030

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





MOSCOW, May 11 (NNN-TASS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has set a goal to increase the number of foreign students in the country's universities to at least 500,000 by 2030, according to his decree that sets national development objectives.

“The number of foreign students pursuing higher education in Russian higher learning institutions and scientific organizations should rise to at least 500,000 by 2030,” the decree says.

According to the Russian Education and Science Ministry, more than 355,000 foreigners are currently studying in Russian universities.

Acting Minister Valery Falkov earlier said Russia has the world's sixth-largest number of foreign students.

According to calculations by TASS, the number of foreign students in Russian universities has increased by more than 20% over the past five years. Most often foreign applicants accepted by Russian universities come from China, Vietnam, former Soviet republics, and countries in Asia and the Middle East. - NNN-TASS