Ukraine Needs Hundreds Of Billions To Win War - Maliuska

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's needs in this war are great, and the country needs hundreds of billions to win this war against Russia.

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice, Denys Maliuska, said this in a commentary to Politico , Ukrinform reports.

“If we are talking about the needs of Ukraine and the needs of the war, military and non-military, €3 billion is actually almost nothing- we need hundreds of billions in order to win the war,” Maliuska told POLITICO at the G7 justice ministers' meeting in Venice on Thursday.

According to the minister, the Ukrainian government would really like to get a full confiscation of Russian assets, and truly believes that this is legal.

USA, Europe jointly work to use frozen Russianfor Ukraine's benefit – Department of State

“This is the only approach which will be decisive in terms of the resolution of the war [with Russia],” he added.

Since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EU has blocked more than €200 billion in Russian state assets to help Ukraine's recovery efforts.

As reported, on Wednesday, May 8, EU permanent representatives agreed to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's recovery and military defense against Russian aggression. The amount is 2.5-3 billion euros per year.