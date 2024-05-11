Biden's Waffling War Stances Miffing Allies, Losing Votes

He said that, by second-guessing Israel's wartime tactics from a distance, Biden was treating Israel like a“banana republic” that must do US bidding. Netanyahu, acting in response to general public rage over Hamas' October 7 killing of around 1,100 civilians in south Israel, has vowed to destroy Hamas.

The US president seems unbending. On Wednesday, he related to a CNN television interviewer that he had told Netanyahu:

Zelensky, despite the new delivery of weapons, quickly complained they weren't coming fast enough.“Today I don't see anything positive on this point” of timely support, he said.“There are supplies, they have slightly begun. This process needs to be sped up,” he said.

Biden's rhetoric has shifted markedly over the past six months. At the war's beginning, he not only said, unequivocally,“We stand with Israel,” but showered weaponry on Israel. Over time, though, he began to periodically beseech Netanyahu not to kill too many civilians.

That evolved into a request to Netanyahu not to assault the Gaza town of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have taken refuge. Finally, he stopped the delivery of the 2,000-pound bombs Israel wants to use on Rafah and other parts of the Gaza Strip.

Zelensky, meanwhile, had been speaking out about inadequate arms deliveries since late last year, because of both slow delivery and the unwillingness to provide weapons his generals say they need to repel Russian forces. That wish list includes fighter jets, bombers and long-range artillery. He has accused NATO, as well, of not providing enough arms.

“I have heard many times” from a certain state“because they sometimes did not want to give us weapons quickly because our soldiers are not ready to use them,” Zelensky said last month.

“But instructors of such equipment, our instructors, will get our troops ready. If it's a plane, for example, pilots can be ready in two weeks. Whether it's kamikaze drones, artillery, howitzers or multiple-launch rocket systems, we have very smart people. We've had training with NATO countries,” Zelensky said.

Last winter, as Russia began to slowly reverse earlier Ukrainian battlefield gains, Biden administration officials lowered their assessment of the chances that Ukraine could actually win the war.

“The immediate goal is to stop Ukrainian losses and help Ukraine regain momentum and turn the tide on the battlefield,” an administration official said last month.“Will they have what they need to win? Ultimately, yes. But it's not a guarantee that they will. Military operations are much more complicated than that.”

US domestic politics, not least this November's presidential election, appears to be influencing Biden's decision-making on both Ukraine and Israel. Members of the opposition Republican Party have expressed anger that Ukraine gets not only military aid but also economic help at a time when American families suffer from persistent inflation.

Biden's opposition also asserts that, while helping Ukraine defend its border, Biden has left the US southern frontier open to thousands of illegal immigrants to enter freely. His opponent in the coming vote, former President Donald Trump, says simply he will end the Ukraine war“in one day.”

Donald Trump says if elected he'll end the Ukraine war in a day . Photo: X Screengrab

For his back and forth over Gaza, Biden stands to lose the support of voters who habitually back his Democratic Party: Jewish Americans and Arab Americans.

Many Jewish voters fully support Israel in its effort to crush Hamas while Arab American voters back the Palestinians and want a stop to the bloodshed. Each group could be a key to whether Biden wins closely contested US swing states.

Political observers point to Biden's back-to-back speeches last week on Gaza, one favoring Israel, the other punishing Israel by withholding weaponry, as a clumsy effort to please all.